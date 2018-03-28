The reason this council has banned bongo drumming

Burleigh locals are outraged after a sign banning bongo drums and fire twirlers popped up in the park. Photo: Facebook

DRUGS, alcohol, and anti-social behaviour.

This is why the art of fire twirling, slacklining and bongo playing has been banned in Burleigh Heads.

The once popular event has been run into the ground, by a number of rogue individuals.

Residents are outraged by the newly installed sign, that they feel has popped up, literally "out of nowhere".

A council sign in Burleigh park has angered locals. Photo: Facebook

And although the sign was only installed yesterday, it has already come under attack by vandals.

Area Councillor Pauline Young said it was an unfortunate outcome for our region.

"We've been dealing with concerns raised by a large number of residents about activities in the park when the bongo playing and fire twirlers have been there," she said.

"The actions of a rogue few, are reflecting back on, what used to be a very popular event.

"For the last month, we've been working alongside a stakeholder group, to come up with a better direction, and bring groups who use the park for recreational activities into line, under the same permit."

Bongo drumming is now prohibited in the family park.

Groups are now required to apply for a permit.

The main concerns by locals revolve around anti-social behaviour, excessive noise and a lack of respect for the space, as well as graffiti.

"In recent months I've taken phone calls well into the night with locals concerned by the users not respecting start and finish times, the effect the activities have on the local amenities, excessive alcohol consumption and the drug paraphernalia found on a Monday morning," she said.

Sorry firetwirlers, you’re not welcome anymore.



"Unfortunately the flavour of it's changed … it's not a good use of QPS services, assigning them to come down to the park because there's anti-social behaviour happening again."

Cr Young also said young children had been exposed to individuals "cutting up hoses and making bongs".

"The shrubbery and vegetation around the lifeguard centre has been removed and replaced with lawn, because of the amount of drug paraphernalia found there, so now there's not areas where they can be hidden."

Some locals have challenged Cr Young's statements, calling for evidence of the drug use and paraphernalia making. Questioning: "Was there ever any arrests?"

