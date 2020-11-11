‘Goes good’: Candice Warned grilled on sex life

Candice Warner said Aussie cricketer David gets whatever he wants while being quizzed about the glamour couple’s sex life on live radio.

Candice Warner said Aussie cricketer David gets whatever he wants while being quizzed about the glamour couple’s sex life on live radio.

David Warner "goes good" - and not just at cricket, according to his wife.

Candice Warner was grilled about her relationship with the Australian cricket star and, more specifically, some of the more intimate details about the glamour couple's love life.

The former ironwoman appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday to promote Channel 7 reality program SAS Australia, on which she's a contestant. And while much of the chat centred around the gruelling conditions she's faced and her fallout with good friend, PR queen Roxy Jacenko, Kyle Sandilands was keen to gain a deeper insight into her and David's romance.

The radio host inquired about the pair's "hanky panky", wanting to know if David abstained from sex before a game.

Here's how the conversation went down.

Sandilands: Do they do the same things as footballers do - abstain from any hanky panky before the game? Or is cricket different?

Candice: It's individual. It's what you want to do.

Sandilands: What's he like, though? Does he withhold it?

Candice: He goes good.

Sandilands: So right up until game day, he's up for it?

Candice: Whatever he wants.

Sandilands: I love that, what a good woman. How good's that? That's why couples get on well, because you look after each other.

Candice: Every relationship is give and take.

David and Candice are the epitome of the happy couple.

David couldn't escape the headlines in 2018 when he was suspended for 12 months after being implicated in Australia's ball tampering scandal during a Test tour of South Africa.

The opening batsman was widely pinned as the ringleader in the plot to cheat, that also saw then-captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft cop lengthy bans.

However, speaking about the affair during an interrogation scene earlier in the season on SAS Australia, Candice hinted there was more to the story.

Asked if her husband had tampered with the ball, Candice said: "No. That's other people's opinion. He has never said his part."

"Too many people I feel are quick to make a judgment or opinions on myself or my family," she added.

"The media make us out to be people that we're not - bad people, bad parents."

Candice also referred to an incident on that same tour of South Africa where she was mocked by cricket fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams face masks - a reference to her toilet tryst with the footy star in a Sydney hotel 13 years ago.

Candice and David have three children together and she opened up on the painful toll the sick taunts took.

"There were incidents in South Africa where people were trying to make fun of me, mock me. Belittle me in front of my family," she said.

"Because of an incident that happened in the past. And they think it's funny."

The pair have moved on after a torrid time during the ball tampering scandal.

