Menu
Login
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Horses

Melbourne Cup plan made for Godolphin raider

by INSIDE RUNNING
13th Aug 2018 5:36 PM

THE Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup are in the sights of Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor after his colt Best Solution won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten under a powerful Pat Cosgrave ride.

A trip to Melbourne in the spring remains "the plan" for the son of Kodiact, who produced arguably a career-best when landing the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last month.

The trainer could keep Best Solution travelling, with a trip to Australia for the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup a possibility.

"All being well I think that's the plan, but I'll leave that to Saeed, who knows best," Cosgrave said.

FormGuide

Related Items

best solution caulfield cup godolphin grosser preis von berlin melbourne cup pat cosgrave pb lawrence stakes princess of wales stakes saeed bin suroor

Top Stories

    Splendid support grants

    Splendid support grants

    News SHARING the Splendour love around to local community organisations and schools.

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News Master Builders recognition for Byron Shire

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Local Partners