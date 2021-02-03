‘Go somewhere else’: Anger brews over World Surf League plan

Crowds at a previous WSL event held on the Gold Coast.

Anger is brewing over the World Surf League's proposal to host an event at Lennox Head over Easter.

Ballina Shire Council is holding an extraordinary meeting this afternoon to decide whether to support the event.

It's understood deputy premier John Barilaro will be in Lennox tomorrow to announce the state government's support.

But Ballina MP Tamara Smith said while she was in favour of surfing competitions generally, she has some concerns.

"I don't think it's fair that the deputy premier is strong-arming our council to make a very quick decision about a significant event during a pandemic," she said

"The community has not had time to contribute their thoughts.

"I would certainly want to see the details of a COVID-safe plan to hold that event.

"My concern will always be the pressure on our regional health system if there was an outbreak.

"Surfing is, to me, extremely low impact, and I would never talk down the opportunities for surfers to compete, for businesses to reap the benefits.

"But I do have concerns during a pandemic with international visitors."

The Lennox Head Ballina Boardriders club (Le-Ba) has reportedly told the WSL and the council they are in favour of the event.

But on social media, recreational surfers are rallying against the idea of the WSL Lennox Head round.

Popular Instagram page balna.nsw wrote: "Lennox Point needs our help from the big corporation WSL.

"There has been no consultation with the community at all #insulted."

They called on people to attend this afternoon's council meeting to voice their concerns.

Lennox Point.

More than 40 people have commented on the post.

lukehernage: "The negative impacts of such an event will grossly outweigh the positive. I hope this does not go ahead. The WSL were essentially kicked out of Hawaii "the home of surfing" for non compliance with COVID restrictions. Why are we happy to invite the circus here?"

rampobenjamin: "Bloody disgrace".

brendo276: "There are massive parking issues, it's a marine reserve where jet skis are banned, the rocks aren't exactly user friendly to walk on let alone sit on to watch".

cel_este_bb: "Disgraceful behaviour from all reported parties."

ohsiloh: "I couldn't easily access my house for two weeks because of Nicole Kidman, pretty sure the council don't give a flying f about anything but $."

by_ron: "Any body who wants money pumped into Lennox Head can move out. Since when did pumping money into a small country town make it better? Go somewhere else if you wanna make money … get lost, WSL".

marksy__81: "Why does the WSL feel the need to go to another spot in Australia? Why can't they just stick to Snapper or Bells? The two spots they have already over hyped and ruined, piss off WSL."

Webster Surfboards: "Very sad day for those who love that place."