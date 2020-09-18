‘Go home black monkey’: Road rage slap claims

A Kurdish immigrant allegedly racially abused by a father after school pick-up has been charged with slapping the man’s epileptic daughter.

A woman was allegedly told to "go back to where you come from'' and that she was a "black monkey'' during an ugly road rage incident in Brisbane's south, a court has heard.

Aleen Nazeer Amin, 27, was so upset at the abuse she allegedly slapped a schoolgirl, 13, before the girl's father followed her in his car for several minutes around Eight Mile Plains, a court has heard.

Amin claimed the girl and her young sisters were laughing as their father made a disparaging comment about her thick lips, saying she needed more cosmetic filler and that they looked like a "duck's arse''.

The father also allegedly told Amin to use a Sharpie (black marker pen) to outline her eyebrows and said she should learn to drive.

Holland Park Magistrates Court also heard the girl and her 16-year-old sister laughed and yelled "f*** off you dumb c**t''.

Amin pleaded not guilty to common assault of the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Her father and sisters also cannot be named.

Amin's lawyer, Justin Sibley, told Holland Park Magistrates Court at a hearing today that the incident happened on Daw Rd on November 14 last year.

He said his client had to swerve into a left hand parking lane after seeing an Isuzu MU-X (a large utility) belonging to the girl's father stopped in the middle of the road.

She pulled up at traffic lights at the Warrigal Rd intersection next to the Isuzu and saw the man gesturing at her to wind down her window.

"He (the father) signalled to me to put my window down. He said 'learn to drive, you idiot','' Amin told the court.

"I said 'you learn to drive, you stopped in the middle of the road'.

"He paused for five to 10 seconds and then started to talk about my appearance, that I looked like a black monkey, a lot of racial slurs …

"I've been dealing with bullying my whole teenage life so it took me back to that.

"I have definitely had no filler and I had makeup on that day.

"His kids were all laughing and swearing at me.

"He continued abusing me so I got out of the car out of frustration.

"I did not touch his vehicle but I said 'what is your problem?'''

Amin denied slapping the 13-year-old, who was in the left rear passenger seat next to her 10-year-old sister, and denied opening the door on the front passenger side, where a 16-year-old sister was sitting.

Amin, who is 158cm tall, said her head came up only to the height of the rear vision mirror of the car.

She flatly denied a suggestion from police prosecutor Sgt Valentino Jarmanovic that she slapped the 13-year-old with her open hand, on the girl's upper left arm, so hard it left a red mark.

The father took photos of the mark but testified to the court that it had faded by the time he had a chance ot take the photos.

He told the court Amin had cut in front of him, forcing him to suddenly slow to 5-10km/h.

He admitted making the remarks about Amin's lips and eyebrows, but denied calling her a black monkey or saying she should "go back to where she came from''.

He also denied his daughters were laughing and said they were instead terrified and began crying when Amin approached their vehicle.

When he heard his 13-year-old scream, after she was allegedly slapped, he got out of the car and approached Amin.

But he denied Amin's claims he was "in her face''.

He also denied Amin's claims that when she walked back to her car and locked her door that he tried, three times, to open it and banged repeatedly on the window.

He admitted following Amin's car, however only long enough for his daughter in the front seat to photograph the number plate on the car.

Amin told the court she was terrified when she noticed the Isuzu behind her and turned into at least three side streets, as well as changing lanes multiple times, before "losing'' him.

The three girls made statements to police after the incident supporting their father's version of events and also repeated those claims in court today.

Magistrate Simon Young adjourned the matter until September 30.

