Glitter obsession not so glitzy for the environment

JASMINE BURKE
| 26th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.
Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

THIS year, Splendour in the Grass festival reached peak glitter.

The twinkly haze may wash off after one wear, but the tiny pieces of micro plastic don't just disappear.

"Can Splendour become a glitter free event?", Facebook member Pauline Menczer has begged in a Byron Bay Community Group post.

"Seeing thousands of people arrive in our shire with glitter on and it ends up in the bushlands and water ways. The last falls festival everyone cooled down in the Bruns river and washed all the glitter in the ocean. Please Splendour do something to help our eco system," Ms Menczer said in the post.

Responses flowed in from both glitter and non-glitter supporters.

Those concerned saw it as littering with gleeful abandon but most glitter advocates on the post were about using bio-degrabdable, environmentally friendly glitter.

Some community residents took the post as an opportunity to express their general thoughts on Gen Y.

Sue Harrison commented "the kids going to Splendour don't care".

 

She noted having watched them having parked in handicapped spaces, using "massive amounts" of plastic bags and bottles of water from supermarkets.

"There are bins at the bus stops and they can't even lift the lid to put their stuff in it, the tops are full of bottles," she said.

Another member labelled "Splendour kids" as "dumb babies".

Lucy Campbell helpfully suggested there is biodegradable glitter made from eucalyptus cellulose -"you can still have fun with sparkles but not ruin the environment".

"I agree that a lot of Gen Y can be disrespectful, but just because someone is dressed up sparkly doesn't mean they have to be stereotyped.

"A lot of Gen Y are also consciously aware of what goes on in the worldand use the poor behaviour of others as an incentive to pick up rubbish and look after their surroundings and make sure people are safe and happy," Ms Campbell said in response to another members comment.

Splendour stall 'Feather Tribe' was reported to have used "biodegradable and ocean safe" glitter at the festival.

 

Topics:  glitter northern rivers community northern rivers environment splendour 2017

