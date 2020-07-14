Son witnessed Glee star’s final moments on lake

California police have confirmed they have found a body in Lake Piru and they are confident it is Glee star Naya Rivera who went missing six days ago.

"Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya River," the Ventura County Sheriff said at a press conference this morning.

The actress and mother, 33, vanished last week after she rented a boat with her four-year-old son and reportedly went swimming.

Her body was found floating near the surface of the water.

"Detectives from our major crimes bureau began working this case from the onset," the sheriff said. "Their work on this case revealed there was no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide."

Rivera rented a pontoon boat on the lake, which lies inland 100km northeast of Los Angeles, at about 1pm last Wednesday with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

She had planned to take her son for a swim in a designated recreation area.

"We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey," the sheriff said today.

"It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

"Naya's son was later found asleep on the boat which was adrift in a northern portion of the lake … when a leasing agent searched for the craft which was overdue for return."

Rivera's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and her dental records will be examined to provide a positive identification.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY MOURN

Heather Morris, who played Rivera's love interest on Glee, joined the star's family members at the lake.

A photo shows Morris and several other Glee stars holding hands and looking out onto the lake where Rivera went missing.

"It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal," the sheriff said today. "Our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya's loss."

The news came 12 hours after the day's search for Naya concluded on what was the fifth day of the search and recovery effort.

Monday's search operation was reported to be scaled back from previous days, with only around 20 divers scouring the water and shoreline in the northern section of the lake, the LA Times reported.

About 50 sheriff's personnel, along with a helicopter, boat crews, divers, and unmanned aerial vehicles searched the lake for five hours on Wednesday evening. However, the murky water full of plants and debris hampered searchers.

The search resumed on Thursday with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the US Coast Guard officers.

By the afternoon of the next day the Sheriff announced there was no hope of finding Rivera alive and the rescue mission was now a recovery operation.

It's feared Rivera may have been caught in the lake's notoriously strong currents and become entangled in something below the surface.

At least eight people have drowned in Lake Piru over the last 25 years,

Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow said Rivera had drowned in what appeared to be "a tragic accident".

"We're going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her," he said.

"So this may well be a case of drowning."

Rivera played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the Fox television series Glee between 2009 and 2015, appearing in 113 episodes.

She gave birth to her son while married to actor Ryan Dorsey, before the couple divorced in 2018.

In her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry, she called her son "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him".

As Rivera's fellow former Glee co-stars, such as Heather Morris, prayed for her safe return this week, some cited the so-called Glee "curse" which has seen two other Glee stars die tragically.

Cory Monteith overdosed on heroin and alcohol in a hotel room in 2013 and, five years later, Mark Sailing took his own life after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

