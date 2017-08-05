Lifestyle

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

Hamish Broome
| 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.
The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show. Samantha Elley

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today for the 2017 North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show.

The annual event draws both local and interstate trucking companies to show off their best 'blinged up' rigs in their full glory.

For the first time this year the trucks will also be competing for cash prizes, with the ultimate title "Rig of the Show" winning $1000.

There is also $100 each to be awarded to the the top five "elite" ranked rigs, and another $600 combined for the first, second, and third best fleets.

The family fun also includes live music, kids' rides, a raffle draw, industry displays, and a free mini train.

President of the truck show Stuart George said the event gave visitors the chance to see Casino's main streets "alive with wall to wall trucks".

"It's an opportunity to experience the heart of the event right up close," he said.

The event kicks off this morning with the main parade at 10am down Johnston St and Centre St.

The prize presentation and raffle draw will take place at 2pm.

Topics:  caino truck show northern rivers events

