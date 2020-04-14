Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Handmade trolley covers being sold by Gladstone small business owner Danielle Dau. PICTURE: Duckydreams Handmade Creations
Handmade trolley covers being sold by Gladstone small business owner Danielle Dau. PICTURE: Duckydreams Handmade Creations
Business

Gladstone mum’s innovative way to stop germ spread

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WITH residents seeking new ways to minimise the spread of germs, one Gladstone mum has come up with an ­innovative way to help while grocery shopping.

Duckydream Handmade Creations owner Danielle Dau has created trolley covers that can hold up to be carried, washed and reused.

The mum-of-two said the idea was inspired by the trolley covers she was already making for the kids' seats.

"Both my kids are chewers, the handles are the first thing the kids put their mouth on," Mrs Dau said.

She modified the design to cover just the trolley handle and added a pocket for people to put their keys, phone and purse in.

Since she first advertised the trolley covers less than a week ago, she's already made and delivered 30.

"It's been pretty amazing," Mrs Dau said.

 

Duckydream owner Danielle Dau with husband Brenton Dau and children Layla, 4, and Josh, 2.
Duckydream owner Danielle Dau with husband Brenton Dau and children Layla, 4, and Josh, 2.

 

Duckydream has been ­operating for four years creating baby clothes, printed shirts and nursing necklaces, among other items.

The former teacher said the best thing about the business was she could watch her children - Josh, 2, and Layla, 4 - grow up.

Visit duckydream.com.

More Stories

editors picks gladstone businesses small businesses trolley covers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        In uncertain economic times, couple expand coffee business

        premium_icon In uncertain economic times, couple expand coffee business

        News THE Pocket couple Marty Reid and Bronte Chancellor opened a second Cawabunga Coffee cart at Byron Bay.

        Find out who you really are in a Facebook quiz

        premium_icon Find out who you really are in a Facebook quiz

        News THIS is more than simple entertainment.

        Future of coastal property’s planning proposal considered

        premium_icon Future of coastal property’s planning proposal considered

        Council News COUNCIL staff have recommended the changes be withdrawn.

        TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        premium_icon TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across Northern NSW

        Health Take a look at when the disease arrived to our area INFOGRAPHIC