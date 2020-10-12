‘Glad you felt afraid’: Protesters respond after attack on PM

A series of threatening tweets by group Refugee Solidarity Meanjin emerged on Monday afternoon, claiming responsibility for the ambush of Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the University of Queensland.

Mr Morrison had to make a hasty exit from UQ on Monday morning, following a staged protest during his visit to the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin have since claimed they "stalked the Prime Minister … threw blood on his car … and brussels sprouts at his head" in a series of tweets.

Mr Morrison was forced to sneak out the back of the university building shortly after 10:30am, where a small group of stray protesters had managed to gain entry through a back passage, coming within metres of the Australian Prime Minister.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin were on campus today to directly address the PM in relation to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel alternate place of detention.

In an aggressive online rant, the group this afternoon took aim at Mr Morrison, calling him "a piece of s*** on a global scale," while encouraging others to "make their (politicians) life hell until they free them."

University of Queensland security guard covered in fake blood thrown by protesters. Picture: Facebook.



"There was real fear in that man's eyes as he came down those stairs and saw some of us there waiting for him," one of the tweets said.

"We're glad you felt afraid. We're glad you felt the heat rise in your chest, got that jolt of terror, and that as you fled in fear you finally got a taste of powerlessness that you subject people to every single day."

It's unknown whether the Prime Minister will press charges against the 19-year-old woman who police believe is responsible for throwing a brussel sprout at Mr Morrison's head.

It's believed, however, some charges will be laid in relation to the vandalism of the UQ campus.

Protesters threw paint at Scott Morrison’s car in a UQ protest. Picture: Supplied.



READ THE HEATED TWEETS BELOW:

"This morning, 120 people woke up in the same dark cramped little hotel room in Kangaroo Point that they've been forced to live in for more than a year, and 6 years in offshore concentration camps before that.

All across the continent + offshore, 100s of others did the same.

"2642. That's how many morning's they've awoken in a cage.

Scott Morrison (ScoMo) and his colleagues on both sides of that illegitimate parliament have locked those people up for over seven years for just trying to find a safe place to live.

"Yes we stalked the Prime Minister, yes we waited until he got in the building and then locked him in, yes we threw blood on his car, across the doors of the building and threw blood-covered tomatoes and brussels sprouts at his head as he fled through the back door.

"An unknown person threw a blood-covered brussel sprout that hit the Prime Minister in the back of the head as he was bundled into a waiting cop car - his own car having been abandoned.

Get it right: people in cages are begging to be released after 8 years and every day that he doesn't free them he is breaking international human rights law.

"He is a piece of s*** on a global scale. If you look at these photos and get madder about his blood-covered car or the little brussel sprout that hit him in the back of his dumb head- or the stain on his security guard's shirt than you do about the fact that human beings are locked up forever in your name, f*** you.

"There was real fear in that man's eyes as he came down those stairs and saw some of us waiting there for him.

We're glad you felt afraid.

"We're glad you felt the heat rise in your chest, got that jolt of terror, and that as you fled in fear you finally got a taste of powerlessness that you subject people to every single day.

We call on everyone who gives a shit to do the same.

"Don't let him or any others show up and shake hands, smile for the cameras, get their little social media photos. No more petitions, letters, no more f***ing around.

Eight years.

Make their life hell until they free them."

Originally published as 'Glad you felt afraid': Protesters respond after attack on PM