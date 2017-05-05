News

Giving is receiving at local pro bono cafe

Christian Morrow
| 5th May 2017 4:01 PM
PRO BONO CAFE: Paralegal Breanna Hastings, legal assistant Rochelle Whyte, solicitor Johnathan de Vere Tyndall and paralegal Emma Moses.
FREE, no-strings-attached legal advice can be hard to come by, so Byron Bay solicitor Johnathan de Vere Tyndall's Pro Bono Cafes always draw a crowd.

His next cafe will take place from 10am on May 15 and 22 at the Poinciana cafe in Mullumbimby.

"This is a new venue for us and we are very excited to be there. Moni at Poinciana has been so positive and supportive of the idea,” said Mr de Vere Tyndall.

"At Tyndall and Co we believe that giving is receiving. The more you give, the more you receive. The more time lawyers spend helping people, the more successful they become.”

The idea is catching on as well, with Mr de Vere Tyndall recently setting up a Pro Bono Cafe down in Balmain in Sydney.

"The format is people turn up off the street and I provide free legal advice over a coffee in an informal environment. There are no appointments, clients simply arrive and wait their turn.”

Pro bono clients receive Mr de Vere Tyndall's sole attention on a one-to-one basis.

"I look at any legal matter including financial problems, debt, business issues, bankruptcy, family law, children's care and parenting, loss of wages or termination, people disinherited from wills, criminal charges and immigration concerns,” he said.

Tyndall and Co staff are also present to help with on-the-spot online legal research, note taking and preparation of a written advice.

"More than 90% of matters are resolved at the conference with no need for the client to return,” he said.

"In the instances where further legal work is required, the clients are given our written advice and they can then take that anywhere to engage a lawyer of their choice.

"There is no charge and no obligation to brief our firm later on in any matter, nor is it supported by Legal Aid. This is an unconditional, no-strings-attached gift of free legal help.”

Topics:  byron bay johnathan de vere tyndall legal advice mullumbimby poinciana café tyndall & co

