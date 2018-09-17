Give fossil fuels the flick

Menu
POWER RANGERS: Celebrating the repowering of the whole street.
17th Sep 2018 12:43 PM

WITH the flick of a switch Tristran Pde, Mullumbimby, is becoming the first street in Byron Shire to create a clean energy future. Already 75% of the 17 households in the street are now using 'ethical electricity'.

This is the first street declaration as part of Repower Byron Shire- a campaign based on the the highly successful Lock the Gate model, which aims to show residents how to 'flick fossil fuels'.

"We know people want to take affirmative climate action,” COREM Vice president and Repower Byron Shire co-founder Dave Rawlins said. "NSW residents have among the highest carbon footprints in the world. Zero Emissions Byron estimates 40 percent of household carbon pollution comes from using fossil-fuelled electricity.

"Committing to switch to an ethical electricity provider is the quickest and easiest way a household can support renewable energy.”

The Repower campaign has three steps to encourage people to switch to purchasing ethical electricity, reduce power consumption and produce their own solar power.

Using ethical electricity is defined as renewable energy sourced from retailers that do not support fossil fuels; specifically, not investing in coal, coal seam gas, nuclear or native forest biomass.

Repower has devised an easy-to-understand chart that explains the pros and cons of power suppliers operating in the area, allowing individuals to choose for themselves with most Tristran Parade residents have switched to locally-owned Enova Energy who are committed to reinvesting 50 percent of profits to creating a local renewable energy future.

If you think your street would like to flick the switch call Repower, a collaboration of COREM, Zero Emissions Byron and Enova Community Energy at www.repowerbyron.org

