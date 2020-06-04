Police allege teen girls videoed assault, torture and murder

A SENIOR Gold Coast cop has slammed the 'gangster mindset' of teenagers after two girls were charged over the alleged murder of Brisbane teen Cian English.

Mr English, 19, plunged to his death from a Surfers Paradise highrise balcony on May 23 after he was allegedly assaulted and robbed at knifepoint.

Three men, aged 18 to 22, have been charged with the former Churchie student's murder and on Thursday, police arrested two, aged 15 and 16, over the tragedy.

They were allegedly partying in the same building where Mr English and his friend were staying.

Police will allege the girls videoed Mr English's assault, torture and death - and the torture of his friend - before it was posted to social media, regional crime co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said.

He said police would allege the girls 'actively encouraged' the assault and then stole clothing from Mr English's unconscious friend on the balcony after Cian's death.

Cian English from Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

"It really is beyond belief that people behave like this," he said.

"It just goes to the very core of their attitude, and it will be something that a sentencing court or a jury will look at down the track."

Supt Smith said it beggared belief that such a crime could happen, let alone allegedly be videoed and uploaded to social media.

"We need our young people to talk to our peers and say enough is enough - they're not listening to adults," he said.

"They think it's cool. We need to change attitudes."

Police at the crime scene in Surfers Paradise. Pict this morning. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Asked about a recent spate of knife killings on the Gold Coast involving teenagers, Supt Smith said there was a mindset that it was 'cool to carry a knife'.

"There's no need to carry a knife - the Gold Coast and Queensland is an extremely safe place to be," he said.

"For some reason, they (teenagers) think it's cool to have that gangster mindset and they've got to carry a knife to be cool. It takes other kids to go 'hey, don't do this, you're an idiot'."

The two girls have been charged with offences including murder, torture and robbery.

He was 19. Picture: Supplied