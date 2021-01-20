The man is accused of sexually abusing three girls. Picture: Generic from istock

An elderly man has been charged with a string of offences after allegedly sexually abusing three girls over a 35-year period in Western Australia.

Police allege that from 1980 to 2015, the now 75-year-old man sexually assaulted the girls, aged between seven and 12 at the time of the first offences.

A police investigation was launched following several reports of child sex abuse, and the man, from the Mandurah district, was charged on Tuesday with 14 offences.

His charges include indecent dealing with a child who is a lineal or de facto relative, sexual penetration of a person over 18 who is a lineal relative, knowingly sexually penetrating a child who is a lineal or de facto relative and sexual penetration of a child.

The man is scheduled to face Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and police say they will oppose bail.

Originally published as Girls allegedly abused over 35 years