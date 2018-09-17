TRAGEDY: Girl dies after being hit by car

Investigators gathered at the scene of an incident where a young girl was struck by a car on Cameron Rd, Boat Harbour on Monday morning.

Investigators gathered at the scene of an incident where a young girl was struck by a car on Cameron Rd, Boat Harbour on Monday morning. Liana Turner

UPDATE, 3pm: A YOUNG girl has died after being struck by a car near Lismore.

Emergency services were called to Cameron Rd at Boatharbour after a nine-year-old girl was hit by a Hyundai station wagon about 9.30am.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene and she was taken to Lismore Base Hospital, where she died a short time later.

The driver of the station wagon, a 54-year-old man, has been travelling south on Cameron Rd at the time of the incident.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests, and to be treated for shock.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

The site has been subject to an extensive forensic examination throughout the day.

Officers from the Ballina-based Crash Investigation Unit are also at the scene.

Cameron Rd is expected to remain closed for several hours.

A report will be prepared for the coroner and anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Original story: A YOUNG girl is in a critical condition after being struck by a car.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called to Cameron Rd at McLeans Ridges, 10km east of Lismore, about 9.20am today.

The spokesman said the car was believed to be travelling at 70km/h at the time of impact.

He said five ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

He said the girl's mother was performing CPR at the scene as they awaited emergency services.

"The child was thrown over the car onto a grassy verge," he said.

A young girl has died after a tragic crash. Liana Turner

He said the girl suffered serious injuries and was experiencing a cardiac arrest when she was driven by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.

She remains there in a critical condition.

NSW Police Media said the girl was hit by a southbound sedan.

The male driver of the car was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests, and to be treated for shock.

A crime scene has been established which is being examined by forensic police.

Cameron Rd is closed in both directions.

Officers from Richmond Police District are conducting inquiries into the incident and any witnesses are urged to contact police.

