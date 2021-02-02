Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Girl, 8, sexually assaulted in driveway: cops

by Evin Priest
2nd Feb 2021 11:42 AM

A man is facing court on Tuesday after being charged with sexual assaulting an eight-year-old girl as she played in the driveway of an apartment building.

In January, police received reports a 64-year-old man had indecently assaulted a young girl, who was known to him, outside an apartment complex in Casula in Sydney's southwest.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's child abuse and sex crimes squad began an investigation. Police then attended a home in Casula and arrested a 64-year-old man at 1.15pm on Monday.

The man was taken to Liverpool police station and charged with intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 years.

Police will allege the 64-year-old man sexually touched the girl while she played in the driveway of the apartment building. He was refused bail and will appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

The NSW Police child abuse and sex crimes squad is a team of detectives who investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault or serious physical abuse.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Originally published as Girl, 8, sexually assaulted in driveway: cops

crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking number of NSW kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of NSW kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of children are suffering trauma and illness at daycare centres as the rate of serious incidents in NSW soars.

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Ballina man, 31, facing multiple drug charges

        Premium Content Ballina man, 31, facing multiple drug charges

        Crime The case will return to Lismore Local Court later this year for mention.

        West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        Premium Content West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        News The 31-year-old allegedly stole a car from a shopping centre