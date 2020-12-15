Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been bitten by snakes in separate incidents, including a girl, 8, who was bitten when she went to open the fridge
Three people have been bitten by snakes in separate incidents, including a girl, 8, who was bitten when she went to open the fridge
News

Girl bitten by snake as she opened fridge

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Dec 2020 7:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been treated after being bitten by snakes in separate incidents across the NT overnight.

An 8-year-old girl was bitten by a snake which slithered out from underneath a fridge when she went to open it.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway said the girl's parents were able to catch the snake and take it with them to the hospital.

In Tennant Creek a 45-year-old man had a snake wrap around his leg and bite him.

Mr Garraway said the man was shocked and became unwell.

"Paramedics have treated him and taken him up to the Tennant Creek Hospital and he was receiving treatment last night as well," he said.

In Nightcliff late last night paramedics were called to treat a 25-year-old man who was bitten by a snake.

He was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for monitoring as it was not clear what type of snake was involved.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Girl, 8, bitten by snake as she opened fridge

snake bites

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 7:35 PM

      Top Stories

        100 PHOTOS: Flood devastation around our region

        Premium Content 100 PHOTOS: Flood devastation around our region

        Weather The SES has warned of further flooding as rivers are expected to continue to rise.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Latest flood info for the Northern Rivers

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Latest flood info for the Northern Rivers

        News The Wilsons River at Lismore is expected to peak at 8.20m at 2am Wednesday.

        PHOTOS: Floodwater cuts paramedics off from patient

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Floodwater cuts paramedics off from patient

        News The SES has assisted paramedics to access a patient in need of help

        Woolies confirms when Ballina Fair store will reopen

        Premium Content Woolies confirms when Ballina Fair store will reopen

        News The store was shut for ‘unscheduled building maintenance’