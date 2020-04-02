GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

Venues

• Byron Bay's Treehouse at Belongil is offering a takeaway service for breakfast 7am-12noon and dinner 5pm-9pm. Every day.

• The Nimbin Hotel Bottle Shop remains open between 10am and 8pm.

• Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, offers accommodation; Bottle Shop Mon-Sat 10am-midnight, Sun 10am-11pm; All inquiries 02 6685 6402.

Online gigs:

• Pajamas: April 4 from 6pm. A live music and interactive stream from Cunning Stunts. DJ Mix from our residents and shenanigans at home. Get your best jammies ready and share the love. https://www.facebook.com/events/639735393254293/

• Sean and Aine Tyrrell: Like Father Like Daughter Live Stream: April 4, 9am to 10.30am. Tickets from https://www.crowdcast.io. Ireland's legendary folk singer, Sean Tyrrell is in isolation on the West Coast of Ireland in the Burren in County Clare and his daughter Aine Tyrrell is on the opposite of the world on the East Coast of Australia in isolation in the hills of Byron Bay.

The father and daughter team have sung together over the past 20 years with Aine guesting on some of Sean's iconic albums and touring in his band.

Recently Sean has been seen guesting on Aine's albums and popping up on stage when they are in the same country. The pair have toured together around both Australia and Ireland and were excited about plans for another tour together this summer reunited in Ireland. https://www.facebook.com/events/220864069020732/

UKELELE: Stukelele

• Mullum Uke online: Club: Mondays 6pm - 7:30pm. General Strum 'n' Sing - Mixed levels. Request Tunes | Stu shares songs from his iPad just like regular Uke Club at the Scout Hall. Relaxed and casual. Beginners Uke - Tuesdays 10am - 11am. Private lessons. Wednesdays between 10am - 8pm. Book a Private lesson so Stu can give all his focus to you. 1/2 hour $30 / 3/4 hour $45 / Full Hour $60. Uke Night: Tuesday, April 9. This is more like a performance, than a lesson, traditionally to try new repertoire with a themed songbook. Featuring Miss Amber, Daughter Rose and special guests Rod Coe and Kate Gittins. For details, visit https://www.ukemullum.com/

• Varietyville: Saturday, April 4 from 8pm. Don't miss Varietyville's second online live Zoom Variety Show starring the divine Rani Huszar (Foxy Moron) with special guests: Multi award-winning creators of Die Roten Punkte, Clare Bartholomew and Daniel Tobias as Jim and Barb from their show The Anniversary. Also, Randy Feltface, a very good friend of Heath Mc Iver, will be popping his head onto the screen. Also on the line up is Guido, one of Australia's smoothest groovers, played by Nicci Wilkes. Finally, Dandyman (Byron Shire's Daniel Oldaker). Don't go anywhere now because on the bill is Blues-belter, vaudeville tramp, rock'n'roll ratbag and cabaret conjurer Christa Hughes. … Also, signing in from Italy, Ben Delmas. For details, visit https://www.varietyville.net/live-zoom-shows.html.

All information correct by Monday, March 30. To include your online event or venue's operating hours and services, please email details ASAP to Lismore.GigGuide@northernstar.com.au.

This is a free service offered to our community.