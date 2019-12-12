Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cheeky Cabaret is a monthly show at Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads.
Cheeky Cabaret is a monthly show at Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads.
News

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment on offer for the next week

12th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Thunder Fox 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Kevin James Full Moon Chanting Circle 7pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Duo Chris fisher and Julius Hofstetter 6.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Shonky Tonk Heaven featuring The Backwater Brethren, Warren Earl Band, Sara Tindley and Kim Cheshire 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Bones River 6.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7.30pm; 8.45pm

 

 Friday, (tomorrow) December 13

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am; Boardwalk Dining Solo - Jock Barnes 6.30pm; Sports Lounge Two Terrace Sessions Mark Fulcher 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilly 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm 
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Jazz and Shiraz with The Devil’s Advocate 8pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 6.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Occa Rock 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Anarchy Hearts 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glen Massey and The Thread 8pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: The Billy Dudgeon Band 8pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Luke Vassella, Button Collective 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: 153 East 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

 

Saturday, December 14

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Alive in the 70s Dinner Show 6.30pm; Boardwalk Dining Rod Murray 7pm; Boardwalk Craft Bar Stage Band – Soren Carlberg Quartet 8.30pm  
  • Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm and Cutloose 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club:  Caine Cutters Blues Band 6pm
  • Byron Theatre: This is Us 2019 presented by Inspire Dance Studio 6pm
  • Casino Golf Club: Led Loader 7.30pm
  • Charcoal Inn Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
  • Foxy Luu’s, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head:  Sabotage 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Colour and Vibrations 9pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Death by Carrot 7pm
  • Rous Hotel, Lismore: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: Publock Project 7.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Dan Grace 7.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm

 

Sunday, December 15

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Nicky Bomba 4.30pm; MVMT Summer Series 7.30pm; 10pm
  • Byron Theatre: This is Us 2019 presented by Inspire Dance Studio 6pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Carly M 4pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Wendy Ford Band Good Medicine CD Launch 3pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 4pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Jam Session 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 5pm
  • Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: Ben Purnell 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rocks 2pm; DJ James Brown 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Guy Kachel 11.30am
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Nathan Kaye 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs, Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch 
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 1pm

 

Monday, December 16

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Headliners Rehearsals 6.15pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4’20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6.30pm

 

 Tuesday, December 17

  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6.30pm

 

 

 Wednesday, December 18

  • Ballina RSL Club:
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Blue Skillet Rovers 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6.30pm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News The much-loved 25-year-old was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore

        Ballina grandmother chooses 'dignified, graceful' death

        premium_icon Ballina grandmother chooses 'dignified, graceful' death

        Health Laura Henkel will go to Switzerland to die on her own terms.

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        News The 32-year-old's matter has been heard in court