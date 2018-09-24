Dead whale falls out of bin
A DEAD minke whale fell to the ground as crews attempted to move it into a dumpster near Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire on Monday, September 17.
Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook by Jason Schreiber, a reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Schreiber wrote that the incident occurred as crews attempted to move the 16-foot mammal to a facility after it washed up on the beach on Monday morning.
Yikes. The dead minke whale found on Jenness Beach didn’t fit in the dumpster. @UnionLeader pic.twitter.com/hXuukJyeMA— Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) September 17, 2018
The video shows the whale falling to the pavement after being lowered into the container. A larger dumpster was brought to accommodate the mammal, the report said.