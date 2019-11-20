Menu
Rebecca Van Dyk has installed the world's biggest placenta at the Geelong Library. Picture: Alan Barber
Offbeat

Giant placenta is birthed at a library

by Olivia Reed
20th Nov 2019 11:15 PM
A GIANT textile placenta has been birthed at the Geelong Library.

The mammoth art work was knitted using yarn from about 900 worn-out T-shirts and celebrates the vital organ that develops during pregnancy.

Artist Rebecca Vandyk, pictured, created the artwork in honour of the hidden work of women. The artwork is two and half metres tall and three metres in diameter and took a team of women about three years to knit.

It wouldn't be complete without an umbilical cord, which is about 12 metres long, and attaches to a hooded, bright red birthsuit, resembling the foetal form.

"The umbilical cord and 'afterbirth' are both iconic images in human society, and while they generally remain hidden within the modern-day medicalised birth suite, they are still recognisable in their form and function," the #placentaproject Facebook page said.

The exhibit includes health-related information about the placenta.

The giant placenta is at the Geelong Library on Little Malop St until December 3.

