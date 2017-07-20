Getting ready for swim season in Mullum

WATER WORKS: Mullumbimby pool is being repaired ready for the school holidays in September.

MULLUMBIMBY residents should see the water in the Petria Thomas pool start to clear, with work under way to ensure the gates are open for the start of the swimming season on September 1.

The pool complex was inundated with flood water after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie and Byron Shire Council has received approval from its insurers to undertake repairs.

It's estimated the cost of damage caused by the flood was $66,000.

Byron Shire Council open space facilities coordinator Pattie Ruck said a mobile water filtration unit was operating at the pool and filtering about 200,000 litres of water a day.

"The pool holds 1,825,000 litres of water so this is a big job but already we are starting to see the water quality improve,” Mrs Ruck said.

The mobile filtration unit has come from Melbourne and processes 140 litres of water a minute.

"We did try to get a filtration unit from a local supplier but the nearest one was on the Gold Coast and they were too busy to help us,” Mrs Ruck said.

The kiosk is also being repaired after it was damaged by water inundation and that work is expected to be finished in August.

"We are aiming to have the pool open on September 1 and the water crystal clear for the first day of the swimming season,” Mrs Ruck said.