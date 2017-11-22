Getting NBN right critical for our new circle of life

LIKE most other modern humans I have about 12 usernames and passwords I need to remember and get in the correct sequence several times a day in order to live my life.

This doesn't take into account the half-a-dozen PIN codes and the answers to the security questions I have to keep somewhere in the limited RAM I have available in my brain should I draw a blank on any particular username/ password combo and have to prove who I am all over again before I can claim my authentic self.

It's an existential nightmare, not to mention the emotional toll it takes having to endure all over again the tragic loss of my first pet Sooty because that is one of my security questions. Oh the pain!

On a good day I get most of these in the right order and I can go about my business; writing emails and witty editorials, wasting time on social media ... you get the idea.

My days, (and I suspect most people's days) are inextricably bound up with my computer. I'm sitting in front of one right now.

For long periods of time I stare at the screen attempting to transfer experiences, opinions, thoughts, ideas and feelings into comprehensible groupings of binary code so they can be moved swiftly around a vast network to other people (doubtless waiting with bated breath to hear what I have to say) sitting either at the other side of the world or in the next room.

And we commit this data, indeed our whole lives, to what can really be best described as a glorified calculator. For the the companies that store and mine our data for commercial purposes our computers are glorified cash registers.

Given that computers are glorified calculators and we are talking binary code here then what we are doing is translating our lives into little packets of binary information that can be transferred to and understood by another glorified calculator.

In other words we break down our lives, loves, thoughts, feelings, desires and dreams into comprehensible packets of data.

Long story short, we are vertically integrating our lives into our computers.

That's right, it's Terminator meets Twitter meets Pinterest meets Tinder meets online banking - the new circle of life on Instabook.

I'm amazed how much of my life I have entrusted to this plague of adding machines and then by extension I'm astounded at how poor the networks we rely on every day are at maintaining constant and satisfactory connection.

And now we are about to transfer ourselves, literally, to an NBN that according to most industry experts will be obsolete before it is even completed.

Given the degree to which we commit our lives to the online world, trusting as we do almost everything about ourselves to binary packets of information, then the importance of having a fit-for-purpose network is right up there with having air to breathe, drinkable water, a working democracy and good public health.

It's virtually a human right.