FORE: Byron Bay Women's Golf Championships.
News

Getting in the swing with a trifecta.

Christian Morrow
by
14th Aug 2019 2:47 PM

BYRON Bay golfer Di Grieve pulled off the trifecta thius week winning the Byron Bay women's golf championship for the third time in a row.

She went into the final round with a two stroke lead and held her nerve against a strong challenge from Liesl Roughead to win by just one stroke.

Liesl fought hard to the end but just could not head off the leader.

It is the fifth time Di has been crowned champion having won in 2009 and 2010 previously.

The net winner in Division one was Sue Charles.

The Division Two gross winner was Stella Reakes with Vicki Barnes the net winner and Division Three gross was won by Perri Young with net winner Helen Clarke.

Also competing well was eighty-eight-year-old in October, Maureen Parker who was runner up in the Division Three gross competition. Truly a legend.

