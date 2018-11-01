Get your parking permit sorted

PAID PARKING: Byron Bay Council says renew your pay parking permit before the Christmas rush.

PAID PARKING: Byron Bay Council says renew your pay parking permit before the Christmas rush. Christian Morrow

WHAT better Christmas present could you give yourself or a loved one than a bright shiny fully paid up Byron Bay parking permit.

With the festive season just around the corner, council is asking the community to renew their pay parking permits now, to avoid the last-minute rush over December and the busy Christmas period.

"Our message is, don't forget to get online and buy or renew your pay parking permit, and, importantly, avoid getting unnecessary fines over the summer holidays,” council's corporate services manager Anna Vinfield said.

"Once you've got a pay parking permit for the Byron Shire, you can park your car in any metered space and simply walk away, remembering that time limits still apply.”

Since first offering the pay parking permits to residents of the Byron Shire in December 2015, about 12,600 have been issued, and about 3000 of these permits are all due for expiry in December.

"When your pay parking permit is due for expiry, we contact you by email with a reminder to renew - but in December we take the extra step of asking people to get in early and avoid the last-minute rush,” Ms Vinfield said.

"There are two ways you can buy or renew your pay parking permit.

"You can complete this process at home online. Or you can come in to council's offices in Mullumbimby or in the Byron Visitor Centre for assistance.

"And don't forget whether you're buying a pay parking permit for the first time, or renewing a current or expired permit, you will need your current registration papers and proof of residency.”

Pay parking permits for the Byron Shire are $55 for residents per car, per year. Pensioners receive a discount. For the Pensioner discount you must provide a copy of your Centrelink (blue) pensioner card or DVA card.

A $110 worker permit is also available. To be eligible you must provide a current copy of your car registration and proof of employment at a fixed address within the pay parking area.

Council's Mullumbimby Office and the council representation at the Byron Visitor Centre will be closed for eight days over Christmas from Tuesday, December 25 to Wednesday, January 2 - when the office will re-open. You can still buy or renew pay parking permits online during this office closure.

To sort your permit, go to byron.nsw.gov.au. For more information, email payparking@byron.nsw. gov.au or phone 666267000.

Or drop into the Mullumbimby office at 70-90 Station Street, Mullumbimby, NSW 2482 or Byron Visitor Centre at 80 Jonson Street, Byron Bay.