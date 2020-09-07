The big decision made about Year 12 formals

YEAR 12 students will be able to celebrate formals following an announcement by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, but what exactly they will be allowed to do, and how, is yet to be decided.

Ms Berejiklian said Year 12 students have shown incredible resilience during the pandemic and deserved to celebrate an important life milestone.

"We will always rely on the health advice, which recommends COVID safe formals and graduation ceremonies take place from November 12 after the final HSC exam," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Students are currently preparing for the HSC and deserve to have events to look forward to after their exams."

NSW Chief Officer Dr Kerry Chant said NSW health authorities were yet to determine exactly what these events would look like, but said some concessions may be made in terms of dancing.

"Clearly given this is a one-off event and our students have worked incredibly hard during this difficult year there will be opportunities to consider how we can conduct dancing safely," Dr Chant said.

NORTHERN STAR FORMALS 2018: Lismore High

Schools across NSW will receive the COVID-19 safety plan guidance for Year 12 graduations and school formals by September 11.

Minister Education Sarah Mitchell said Year 12 students have been working incredibly hard under difficult circumstances.

"Last week, I made it clear that I wanted to find a way to allow students to celebrate the end of their schooling and I'm thrilled that this is now a reality," Ms Mitchell said.

"Schools will be able to use the guidance provided by Health to develop a COVID-19 safe plan for their celebrations.

"I know that students will be excited to have their formals as something they can look forward to after their exams."

Lismore Summerland Christian College Year 12 formal.

Dr Chant said it is important the events take place after HSC exams to reduce the risk of COVID-19 impacting on exams or preparations.

Year 12 students requiring a COVID-19 test should tell their GP or testing clinic they are currently doing their HSC.

This will ensure their test results are prioritised, minimising any disruption to their schooling and study.

The NSW Government will also provide COVID safe guidance to students wanting to participate in schoolies under the current restrictions and health advice.