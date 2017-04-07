Get your entry ready for Ocean Shores Art Expo

David Kemp, co-ordinator of the Yallakool Landcare Group, with OSAE president Richard Heazlewood-Ross.

NOW is the time to start planning your entry for the 14th annual Ocean Shores Art Expo (OSAE) coming up on August 25-27 at the Ocean Shore Primary School.

With a huge number of categories to enter, this year's theme is Spirit of the Land.

Taking inspiration from this year's theme, the expo committee's $500 donation to the Ocean Shores Yallakool Landcare Group will help its vision, to create a rainforest walk from the shopping precinct to Devine's Lookout, become a reality.

OSAE president Richard Heazlewood-Ross said the donation was in line with the committee's aim to support the local community.

David Kemp, co-ordinator of the Yallakool Landcare Group, was delighted to receive the support, which gives the project a much- needed boost.

"A small band of volunteers have been progressing the Biodiversity Management Plan for community land in Ocean Shores to create the Yallakool Trail,” he said.

"By linking local nature reserves, residents will soon be able to immerse themselves in the spirit of this place.”

Register your entry by July 24 for the exhibition. For more information go to www.osartexpo.com.