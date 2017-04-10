News

Get up on your zero emissions soapbox

10th Apr 2017
ZERO BYRON: Members ready to get on their soap box this Thursday.

DO YOU care passionately about reducing carbon emissions? Then come along and get up on the soapbox at Sustainability Drinks Byron Shire.

The event is a new networking opportunity for those who are interested in reducing the shire's emissions being launched from 6-8pm on April 13 at the Poinciana Café in Mullumbimby.

Organised by Zero Emissions Byron, the plan is to meet monthly in a convivial environment in differing towns with this week's meeting kicked off at 6.30pm by Mayor Simon Richardson.

"The idea is to provide a regular networking opportunity for people interested and involved in all the different projects which are helping to reduce the emissions generated in our region,” said organiser Sasha Mainsbridge.

"Each event will be kicked off with a soapbox. Anyone with a project they'd like to tell people about, has a two-to-three-minute chance to do that on the soapbox.”

Soapbox spots have already been snapped by a local food production group (Future Feeders), a spokesperson for the Laverty's Gap Resurrection project (regarding hydroelectricity), RenewFest and a waste avoidance specialist.

To reserve one of the limited soapbox spots email sashamainsbridge@ gmail.com.

Entrance to the event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Topics: byron bay poinciana cafe zero emissions byron

