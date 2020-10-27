Get up early to help our rescue chopper

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has put out a call to communities across Northern NSW to 'Rise For Rescue'.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has put out a call to communities across Northern NSW to 'Rise For Rescue'.

IT’S time to set the alarm a little earlier in order to help raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

The service has put out a call to communities across Northern NSW to ‘Rise For Rescue’ and help raise valuable funds.

Rise For Rescue is a virtual fundraising event for the rescue service that aims to encourage participants to rise a little earlier in the morning to achieve their own personal fitness challenge across November for a minimum of 30 minutes a day.

The Rise for Rescue concept was created after one of the Service’s most successful annual fundraising events – the Ballina to Byron Bay Coastal Walk – was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

“Our Service is changing lives in our community every day and we are asking participants to change their own lives each day in November by taking on the Rise For Rescue challenge,’ Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service CEO Richard Jones said.

“Just as our Service is here for everyone, this event is for everyone of any age, every ability, anywhere – run, walk, ride a bike, horse or tractor, swim, surf or paddle, flow through yoga, pilates or meditation, skate or scoot, we’d like to see all these and more across November.”

Rise For Rescue is free to enter, with every participant getting their own fundraising page where they can blog and log their activities plus share stories and receive donations. Participants can join as an individual or team – teams can be family, friends, work colleagues, sporting group or school friends.

Prizes are on offer for fundraisers of every level sponsored by Garmin, with weekly prizes on offer for the best Rise For Rescue images, which the Service anticipates will include some spectacular sunrises from across Northern NSW.

Participants can register for Rise For Rescue at www.events.rescuehelicopter.com.au/event/rise-for-rescue.