Get ready to wok and roll

GARLIC CHIVE EGGS

SERVES: 2

Ingredients

4 eggs, whisked in a bowl

1 tsp Japanese base sauce

2 tbsp safflower oil or any vegetable oil

60g garlic chives, chopped

Salt and ground pepper

330g cooked sushi brown rice

Method

Combine the eggs and sauce and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat, add the garlic chives and stir-fry until tender, about 2 minutes. Place the cooked chives in the egg mixture. Heat the remaining oil in the wok over a high heat until smoking, add the egg and chive mixture to the wok and gently fold the egg mixture from outside in until cooked through. Season to taste. Divide the rice and eggs between 2 bowls.

JAPANESE BASE SAUCE:

150ml (½ cup) soy sauce

60ml (¼ cup) mirin

60ml (¼ cup) sake

2 tbsp sugar

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a jar and store in a cool, dry place for up to a month.

Beef chow fun. Julia Stotz

BEEF CHOW FUN

SERVES: 2

280g bavette, cut into 7cm chunks

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp soy sauce

3 tbsp vegetable oil

½ small onion, thinly sliced

175g gai lan or broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces

255g cooked flat wheat noodles

2 tbsp stir-fry sauce

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

60g beansprouts

Method

Combine the beef, cornflour and soy sauce and marinate for 1 hour.

Heat a wok over a high heat until smoking, add 1½ tablespoons of vegetable oil and the marinated beef and cook for 5 minutes until browned; set aside.

Add the remaining vegetable oil to the wok with the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the gai lan and cook for 3-5 minutes.

Toss in the noodles and stir-fry with the vegetables, sauce and sesame oil. Add the bean sprouts and beef and stir-fry until everything is coated and hot. Divide between 2 bowls and serve immediately.

STIR-FRY SAUCE:

100ml (½ cup) dark soy sauce

60ml (¼ cup) light soy sauce

2 tbsp Chinese cooking wine or dry sherry

1 tsp ground white pepper

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a jar or container and keep in a cool, dry place.

Chicken pad thai. Julia Stotz

CHICKEN PAD THAI

SERVES: 2

2 tbsp tamarind paste

4 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp nuoc cham base sauce

4 tbsp vegetable oil

225g boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into slices

½ small onion, sliced

175g broccoli, cut into small florets

2 eggs, beaten

350g cooked skinny rice noodles

Method

Combine the tamarind, sugar, nuoc cham and 60ml of water and set aside. Heat half oil in a wok over high heat, add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, for 3-4 minutes. Add onion and broccoli and cook for 5 minutes until broccoli is tender. Set aside. Add remaining oil and eggs and swirl in the wok. When the eggs are no longer wet, add the noodles and sauce. Stir to combine. Add the chicken and vegetables and stir-fry until well combined.

NUOC CHAM BASE SAUCE:

120ml (½ cup) fish sauce

120ml (½ cup) rice vinegar

120ml (½ cup) lime juice

65g (generous ¼ cup) sugar

4 garlic cloves, finely cut

Method

Combine all the ingredients together and store in a jar or container. Keep in the refrigerator.

Ready-To-Eat Stir-Fry.

This is an edited extract from Stir-Fry by Caroline Hwang, published by Hardie Grant Books, RRP $19.99 and available in stores nationally. Photography: Julia Stotz.