THEY'RE OFF: Competitors make a break for the water in the 2015 Australia Day Wategos to Main Beach Paddle. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News
News

Get ready for annual fun-filled paddle across the Bay

15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
IN Byron Bay each year on Australia Day, surfers gather to have a fun-filled day and paddle across Byron Bay.

The paddle starts at Wategos Beach, and finishes up at the Surf Life Saving Club on Main Beach.

The event started in 2009 and sees hundreds of people participate every year. Minimum age is 9.

Participants can use a surfboard, nipper board, mal, clubby mal or SUP.

There will be a minibus running from the Surf Club in Byron Bay.

Registrations on the day start at 8am-9am at the Byron Bay Surf Club, and 8am - 10am at Wategos Beach.

At Wategos beach, Byron Bay, on Sunday, January 26, racing from 11am to 2pm.

For registrations visit byronboardpaddle.com.au.

Byron Shire News

