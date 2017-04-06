Get on board for the Murwillumbah clean-up

THEY NEED OUR HELP: Residents affected by flooding in South Murwillumbah.

WONDERING how you can help out after the floods devastated Murwillumbah?

GO BYRON, our local taxi and ride share company are planning to transport a bus full of volunteers and non-perishable supplies north tomorrow and Saturday to help in the clean up.

Simply be at the Byron Bay Transit Centre, in Jonson Street, by 8.45am on Friday or Saturday morning and they will transport you up to where you are needed most.

GO BYRON will then leave Murwillumbah at 3pm to bring you back to the transport centre.

Make sure you bring protective footwear and clothing along with any cleaning implements you favour.

If you can't make the trip up you can drop off non-perishable items at the Transit Centre and GO BYRON will deliver to those who need it most.

What they need up north:

- Baby Products including nappies.

- Cleaning products including brooms, brushes and pans, cloths and buckets.

- Hygiene products including toilet paper, tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap and women's hygiene products.

- Plastic plates, forks and knives.

- Tinned food and can openers.

Please no perishable food or clothes or bedding at this stage as there is nowhere to store these things.

- To register to help out go to: www.gobyron.com.au