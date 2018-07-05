Get on board for the $4000 Heli Drop

GOOD CAUSE: The annual Heli-Drop at Byron Golf Course.

BYRON Bay Golf Club will host the Byron Bay Rotary Heli Drop this Sunday.

It's an exciting event and a massive fund raiser for Westpac Helicopter Service and the local community with Rotary helping support the Bravehearts program in our local schools.

Bravehearts helps school children learn how to stay safe from abuse and sexual harassment.

The Heli Drop will also provide support to others in need including the Byron Women's SHIFT Project (who help women needing emergency accommodation) and students at Byron Bay High School. The day includes an Ambrose Golf Game with tee off at 10am.

At 4pm a helicopter from our local RotorWing Helicopter Services will fly up the 9th fairway to drop 750 golf balls with the ball landing nearest the flag can win up to $4000 in prize money.

There will also be a plenty of other prizes raffled off after the game with local busnesses donating to help out the local community including:

Byron Bay Golf Club and Greg Stewart's Pro Shop, PMD Screenprints, Birds of Condor Head Wear, Legend Pizza, Byron Bay Dive Centre & Whale Watching Tours, Skullcandy, Jacobs Creek Wines, Diageo Beverage company, Style Surfing School, Young Henry's Boutique Beers, Beach Hotel, Shogun Signs, Byron Beer & Cider Festival, The Sun Bistro, Santos, Ray White Real Estate, McGrath Real Estate and Holy Smoke Gourmet Foods.

Byron Bays' own El Scorcho will be playing live at the Club with amazing food available from The Deck Restaurant all day until 6pm.

Westpac Helicopter Service will be conducting a sausage sizzle to raise monies for their outstanding service to the community. See you there on Sunday afternoon.