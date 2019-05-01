Get a wriggle on for the ocean swim classic

OCEAN CLASSIC: Around 1200 signed on for this year's Byron Shire Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic (900) and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim (300). The infamous Main Beach sweep was not running so no race records were set and water conditions were crystal clear. There were more than 60 safety craft out on the water along the 2.2 kilometre course and Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club staff said there were no incidents during the race.

OCEAN CLASSIC: Around 1200 signed on for this year's Byron Shire Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic (900) and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim (300). The infamous Main Beach sweep was not running so no race records were set and water conditions were crystal clear. There were more than 60 safety craft out on the water along the 2.2 kilometre course and Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club staff said there were no incidents during the race. Christian Morrow

THE Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic is on this Sunday and there is still time to sign up for the 2.2km Ocean Swim and 800m Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim from Clarkes to Main Beach.

The main swim is open to all swimmers over 12 years and the combined event has attracted up to 2000 swimmers in past years.

The Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim is held as a fun event to introduce swimmers to the joys of ocean swimming.

The 800m course from Clarkes Beach to Main Beach is open to all swimmers over the age of nine.

The swims are run by the Byron Bay Winter Whales to raise funds for charity and the water safety organisation is carried out by Byron Bay SLSC.

All profits from entry fees and sponsorship are donated to local charities, including Camp Quality, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, breast and prostate cancer organisations, Byron Bay Scouts, Marine Rescue, Byron Bay Surf Club, St John Ambulance, the local ambulance station and Byron Bay Swimming Club.

To date the Byron Bay Winter Whales have distributed more than $901,000 to various charities. This year the Whales are hoping to make it to the million-dollar mark.

The swim has also been voted the 2012 and 2014 Byron Shire Community Event of the Year.

To enter online go to www.byronbayoceanswim classic.com.au.

Online entries close 2pm this Saturday. In-person entries will be accepted from 3-5pm this Friday and 2-4pm this Saturday at Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club, with payment by cash or cheque only.

See you in the Bay in May.