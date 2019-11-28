Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
News

Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Nov 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fancy owning a piece of dirty, sweaty Russell Crowe while helping the Rural Fire Service legends currently saving our patch? Well why not do both.

The Hollywood star/Nana Glen resident has been drawing on his gladiatorial skills to deal with the huge clean up after his cattle property was ravaged by the bushfires that went through the Orara Valley last week.

Crowe is putting up the Rabbitoh's cap he wore during the ordeal, covered in dirt, sweat and possibly a few tears. Along with his DNA, Crowe will also be signing and personalising the item for the highest bidder.

 

 

 

 

The star said in a tweet early Thursday morning he would double or triple the amount raised for the cap, the proceeds of which would go to NSW RFS.

Bidders have 24 hours to fight over it and after being up on Twitter for just a few hours the cap had already received plenty of offers from around the world, some in the hundreds and a few in the thousands, others with catches like having it personally delivered by the star.

clarence fires russell crowe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        premium_icon ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        Entertainment The Veronicas have made a cheeky joke about Qantas at the ARIA Awards as Guy Sebastian delivers one of the biggest shocks of the night.

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.

        Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        premium_icon Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        Crime Killing of a homeless man shocked the region

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business New managers put "everything they've got" into the new venture