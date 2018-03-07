Menu
Get a paddle on for Mullum2Bruns

RACING STRIPES: Registration open for the the Mullum2Bruns Paddle.
REGISTRATIONS are now open for the much-loved Mullum2Bruns Paddle which is due to splash off on Sunday May 27 on the Brunswick River.

The Mullum2Bruns Paddle is now the biggest paddle event in Australia, with over 1000 participants catering for all ages and all abilities.

Some of the top kayakers and Stand Up Paddlers in the country compete in the various 10km challenges and the number of dragon boat entries is growing each year.

It's a 10km trip from the start at Heritage Park in Mullumbimby to the finish line at the footbridge in Brunswick Heads and takes about 2 hours if you're paddling at a leisurely pace.

The Paddle is the major annual fundraiser for the Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Brunswick Marine Rescue and the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre.

If you would like to lend a hand the committee would your help, either in the lead up or the day. Jo Spiteri, this year's Co-ordinator would love to hear from you on 0413 720 771.

Online registrations for the Mullum2Paddle opens today so register early to qualify for the discounted earlybird rate.

All the details and great photos from previous years can be found on the Mullum2Bruns Paddle website: mullum2bruns paddle.com.au.

Topics:  brunswick heads visitor centre brunswick marine rescue brunswick surf lifesaving club mullum2bruns paddle

Byron Shire News

