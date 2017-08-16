News

Get a mud trail masterpiece

Sjonelle Hodgins | 16th Aug 2017 4:54 PM
MUD TRAILER: Blossom Young, owner and maker from Moonrise Studios in Mullumbimby, is just one of the ceramicists taking part in this weekends North Coast Mud Trail.
MUD TRAILER: Blossom Young, owner and maker from Moonrise Studios in Mullumbimby, is just one of the ceramicists taking part in this weekends North Coast Mud Trail. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOST of us find satisfaction when we drain that last bit of coffee from our cup each morning. But for ceramic artist Brooke Clunie, it's in the making of the mug itself.

"It's a discipline that is repetitive but it makes you focus,” she said.

"And then to have completed a piece created by your own hands and use daily is special.”

Brooke's Red Door Studio in Fernleigh will be one of 20 studios to take part in the North Coast Mud Trail on August 19 and 20.

From 10am-4pm each day, potters and ceramic artists will welcome art lovers and adventurers into their creative spaces.

Madeleine Smith and Ove Altmann from Northern Rivers Pottery Supplies encourage residents to get to know our local artists.

"Pottery is even more enjoyable when you actually know the maker,” she said.

"We have so much respect for every potter and know how much time and creativity goes into just one piece. I feel like everybody who tries pottery gains such a huge sense of happiness and achievement.”

The Mud Trail is part of the fifth annual Australian Ceramics Open Studios event, hosted by the Australian Ceramics Association to showcase diverse talents and practices of Australian artists working in clay.

Mud Trail member Suvira McDonald said the Australian ceramics scene was dynamic and exciting, with Northern Rivers ceramic artists and potters making a unique contribution.

"Over the North Coast Mud Trail weekend, visitors can see practical demonstrations, get their hands dirty in workshops, be inspired by artists' talks, purchase original ceramics direct from the maker, and soak up the atmosphere of a working studio,” she said.

"The Mud Trail traverses the beautiful terrain of the Northern Rivers region, from the coastline to the hinterland hills, and along the way mud trekkers will experience the extraordinary talents of our local artists and be inspired by the enduring beauty of clay, fire and colour.”

Brooke, who has been in the pottery business for 25 years, said the event was a fun way to connect with the community.

"It's a great way to let them see just how a professional working pottery studio operates... and also give them the opportunity to have a spin on my wheel,” she said.

Brooke will be selling her latest creation, stone travel mugs, and will have a barista on-site for thirsty Mud Trail participants.

Those who venture along the Mud Trail this year are in for a treat.

There will be thousands of beautiful pieces made with multiple methods and diverse finishes, as varied as the potters themselves.

Whether you are looking for a fun piece of brightly coloured tableware, a decorative masterpiece, or a simple classic, perhaps a wood-fired sculpture, or an alternatively fired gem, whatever your taste, there is a work of art perfect for everyone waiting to be discovered.

Come along, have some fun, and pick up a piece of local treasure.

For more information, visit northcoastmudtrail. com.au, like North Coast Mud Trail page on Facebook or pick up an event program from local galleries.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  australian ceramics open studio ceramics north coast mud trail 2017 northern rivers ceramicists

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wildcats winning ways

Wildcats winning ways

BOTH Byron Bay Wildcats women's teams had wins over the weekend boding well for seasons end.

Celebrating Byron Public's 125 years

CELEBRATION: Aerial photo of Byron Publics current students celebrating the school's 125th anniversary.

Byron public school celebrates 125th anniversary

Rams season goes down to the wire

DOUBLE SHIFT: Sam Shepherd found the net in reserve grade but could not bust through the Rovers defence in the Prems.

Rams fighting hard to win the season

Bangalow hub draws fire

DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

Regional planning panel meets to hear local viewpoints

Local Partners

Children taken to see grisly fatal crash scene

POLICE have criticised dozens of “sightseers” who brought their children to watch emergency crews try and save the lives of four people at a grisly crash scene.

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Young people on stage at Brunswick Heads

ALMOST FAMOUS: Beth is one of the youngest members of the Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre.

They will be performing two original theatre pieces

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

Local 'art-bilities' showcased by filmmakers

ART: Darius Devas of Byron Bay films painter Mbatha Nguta in his Lismore studio for Createability 2017.

Four local artists will be featured in short documentaries

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $640,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!