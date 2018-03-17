Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Watch dog, owner reunite after airline blunder

United Airlines accidentally flew German Shepherd Irgo back from Japan on its private jet. Picture: Facebook
United Airlines accidentally flew German Shepherd Irgo back from Japan on its private jet. Picture: Facebook
by Staff writers

IRGO the 10-year-old German Shepherd is back from Japan after a shocking mix-up by United Airlines.

Owner Kara Swindle, 27, was yesterday reunited with her dog in Wichita, Kansas, two days after the airline sent her pooch across the world.

 

It comes after a French Bulldog puppy suffocated during a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York.

His owners said a flight attendant forced them to put him in the overhead cabin in a bag.

 

Irgo flew home on a private jet belonging to United Airlines.

"He instantly jumped up and was crying," Kara Swindle told CNN of the moment when they were reunited. "When he's super excited, he cries."

"It feels actually amazing to finally have him back," she said.

 

Ms Swindle had arranged for Irgo to fly with her family as they moved from Oregon to Kansas on Tuesday.

However, when she went to collect him she was given a Great Dane named Lincoln instead.

Kara Swindle was given this Great ane named Lincoln in Denver instead of her German Shepherd. Picture: Facebook
Kara Swindle was given this Great ane named Lincoln in Denver instead of her German Shepherd. Picture: Facebook

Irgo was on a one-way flight to Naruto, Japan, after handlers confused the two animals during a stopover at Denver Airport.

Ms Swindle said United was set to fly him home on a commercial flight but changed their minds at the last minute.

"United wouldn't let him fly in the cabin so they decided doing their corporate jet would be the best bet and got him there a whole lot faster as well," Ms Swindle said. "He's never gonna want to fly regular again!"

Kara Swindle says her German Shepherd Irgo will never want to fly commercial again after coming home from Japan on a private jet. Picture: Facebook
Kara Swindle says her German Shepherd Irgo will never want to fly commercial again after coming home from Japan on a private jet. Picture: Facebook

Ms Swindle said United Airlines had apologised to her but that she still planned to sue the airline to ensure "this never happens to anyone else".

Related Items

Topics:  airline blunder editors picks pets and animals watch dog

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners