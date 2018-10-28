Menu
Login
Levan Shonia attacks his own coach
Levan Shonia attacks his own coach
Boxing

Boxer violently snaps after losing fight

28th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

BOXING fans were left shocked when a fighter on the Hughie Fury vs Kubrat Pulev undercard attacked his own trainer ringside.

Levan Shonia gave viewers more than just a warm-up spar when he took on unbeaten Spas Genov.

The fight went the distance and before the judges scorecards were read out, Shonia clearly knew his fate and took matters into his own hands.

A middleweight boxer from Georgia, Shonia shook off the refs hand and appeared to challenge Genov into extending the fight.

As the ref interjected and pushed Shonia away his coach entered the ring to calm his fighter down, only to then become the target of his inexplicable brain fade.

The coach evaded the wild haymakers before the raging fighter went back to the middle of the ring shouting towards his opponent.

As he backed up towards his corner his coach once again tried getting him out of the ring but the punches kept coming.

Thankfully no punches connected as the coach hung onto the top rope before landing a slap of his own.

Perhaps the inability to hit a defenceless coach gives an indication as to why he lost the fight and took his overall record to 15-11-0.

Shonia then somehow began celebrating as he raised his right fist to the sky before climbing the corner ropes and flexing to the crowd.

Shonia's defeat to Genov means that he now has a record of 15-11-0. Of his 15 wins, eleven have come by way of knockout.

He is a middleweight fighter born and raised in Georgia. He has an orthodox stance and currently fights out of Kiev, Ukraine.

boxer boxing fight sport

Top Stories

    New 2018 show events

    New 2018 show events

    News Mullum Show shaping up to be one of the biggest yet

    LETTER: The bare facts about Tyagarah beach

    LETTER: The bare facts about Tyagarah beach

    News Tyagarah sex pest problem has festered long term

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    News Spell and the Gypsy gather another gong.

    Zoning review for West Byron

    Zoning review for West Byron

    News Council to urgently review West Byron zoning.

    Local Partners