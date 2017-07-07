George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

SPLENDOUR in the Grass have confirmed that sadly, due to unforeseen scheduling issues, George Ezra is unable to make it to Australia this month, and so has pulled out of his Splendour in the Grass appearances.

He sent his apologies to all his Australian fans:

"I'm gutted to have to do this at such short notice and apologise to all of you that have bought tickets and were looking forward to it. This was a shit decision to have to make. I hope you understand and you'll still be there when we come back. George x"

In light of George's cancellation, Peking Duk will now take to the Amphitheatre stage on Friday instead of Sunday, the Splendour in the Grass team confirmed.

And on Sunday both LCD Soundsystem and Sigur Rós will be treating audiences to extended sets on the Amphitheatre stage, so you'll have way more time to Dance Yrself Clean.

George Ezra die hards who no longer wish to attend Splendour 2017 can offload their tickets via the Resale Facility before 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

Fans who purchased tickets to George's Sydney and Melbourne sideshows will be contacted directly by Secret Sounds shortly.

Options to reschedule the sideshows as soon as possible are currently being explored and there will be a further announcement made on this next week.