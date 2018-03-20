99-year-old earns Comm Games selection

NOT all superheroes wear capes. Some of them wear caps instead, and Australian swimmer George Corones is one of them.

The 99-year-old has been added to the Australian team for the upcoming Comm Games after obliterating the long-course 50m freestyle word record.

Swimming in the specially added masters event, Corones had no opponents when he took to the pool in the 100-104 age bracket.

Masters swimmers compete in the age bracket that corresponds with their birthday that year with Corones set to turn 100 in April.

His remarkable time of 56.12 took a whopping 35 seconds off of the previous world record, set in 2014 by Brit John Harrison.

He captured the hearts of the nation when footage of his record breaking swim went viral, and now he's off to the Games.

99-year-old George Corones waves to the crowd after breaking the 100m freestyle world record in the 100 — 104 year age group Saturday.

Corones took up swimming at the age of 80 and heading into the trials was hoping to eclipse the magical minute-mark for the event.

"I'd be surprised if I can't break the minute. I'm aiming to swim 58 (seconds)," he said.

Masters Swimming convinced Swimming Australia to stage the special events for Corones at the Comm Games trials and those efforts have been dually rewarded.

On Tuesday, Corones was announced as an honorary member of the Australian team that contains a total of 473 athletes.

Back in 1938 he was a part of the Empire Games in Sydney as a 19-year-old and now 80-years later he's still making the cut as a truly inspirational addition to the Australia team.

Continuing to show that age is only a number, he credits his longevity to the sport of swimming and while Jay-Z may have 99 problems, George Corones has none.