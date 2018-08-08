Chiefs dominate Super team of the season

Crusaders players celebrate their victory after the Super Rugby final.

WINGER George Bridge was the only star from the champion Crusaders to be included in the official Super Rugby team of the season.

Bridge scored 15 tries during a season which ended last Saturday with Crusaders defeating the Lions 37-18 in the final in Christchurch.

His try haul was the equal second best in the competition this year, bettered only by the 16 of Ben Lam, the Hurricanes winger who did not make the team.

The Crusaders were the outstanding team this season as they achieved a record extending ninth title and second in a row, having also beaten the Lions in the 2017 final.

They won 14 of 16 regular season matches, then achieved convincing victories over the Sharks, Hurricanes and Lions in the knockout phase.

Super Rugby organisers SANZAAR justified the selections, saying on its website that they were "based on a comprehensive statistical index that monitors in detail every action of every match."

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs earned a start in the side.

Four of the choices came from beaten quarter-finalists the Chiefs - winger Solomon Alaimalo, centre Anton Lienert-Brown, fly-half Damian McKenzie and lock Brodie Retallick.

McKenzie was named player of the season.

"McKenzie's statistics are pretty impressive... including beating 74 defenders and amassing 177 points during the season," SANZAAR said.

Australian franchises provided only two players for teh team; Waratahs fulback Israel Folau and Reds prop Taniela Tupou.

Only three of the 15 Super Rugby teams - the Brumbies, Highlanders and Rebels - did not have a player in the team.

Team (15-1): Israel Folau (Waratahs), Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs), Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Michael Little (Sunwolves), George Bridge (Crusaders), Damian McKenzie (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), Akira Ioane (Blues), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sharks), Pablo Matera (Jaguares), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), Taniela Tupou (Reds), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)