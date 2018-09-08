Cats weren’t good enough, admits Scott

Gary Ablett is taken to ground by Jack Viney. Picture: AFL Media

A SHATTERED Geelong coach Chris Scott has struggled to explain another poor finals performance.

For the third year in a row, the Cats' finals campaign has ended in disappointing fashion, this time they were overwhelmed by Melbourne's pressure to the tune of 29 points.

Scott made a point of paying tribute to Melbourne who he described as "clearly the better team" and struggled to find an area where his side had been competitive.

"There were some inexplicable missed chances and blown opportunities," Scott said.

"But they were clearly dominate around clearances and around the ball which is their strength. And they took the most of their chances early on.

"When you get killed in clearances, killed in contested ball, killed in ground balls inside 50 … and they tackled better and certainly smothered better.

"I almost can't think of a facet of the game where we could say we outplayed them."