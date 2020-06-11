Menu
News

Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

Liana Turner
11th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
AS restrictions ease on travel within NSW, Cape Byron Distillery is opening its doors again.

For now open on weekends only, the distillery will be welcoming tourists and locals back for cellar door visits, gin tastings and distillery tours.

Tours including a guided walk through the Brook family rainforest will run from this Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday tours will run for about 90 minutes, starting at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets include a gin and tonic on arrival, a tour of the property and distillery, a sneak peek of the new spirit and a taste of the gin range.

Distillery tours are $40 per person.

If you don’t have time for the full tour, you can try a tasting flight of the Brookies range of gin, liquer and new make whisky.

Book via capebyrondistillery.com or phone 02 66847 961.

Byron Shire News

