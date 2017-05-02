News

GARDENING: I'll give you a daisy a day, dear

Angie Thomas | 2nd May 2017 10:00 AM
Daisies not only lift the mood of a garden, the flowers also attract butterflies and bees.
Daisies not only lift the mood of a garden, the flowers also attract butterflies and bees. Ingram Publishing

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DAISIES bring happiness to any garden.

Shasta daisies (Leucanthemum) are clump-forming perennial daisies with vibrant white petals and bright yellow centres.

Leucanthemum Daisy May is a gorgeous shasta daisy from Aussie Winners, www.aussiewinners.com.au, that has large flowers over many months during spring, summer and into autumn. The flowers are held on strong stems well above the foliage, on a tidy plant that grows to about 40cm tall and 30cm wide.

Daisy May prefers a position that receives at least six hours of sunshine a day, but will tolerate some light shade. It loves a well-drained spot in a garden bed and also is a fantastic container plant, perfect for brightening up a patio or balcony.

Daisy May makes a lovely and long-lasting cut flower - ideal for kids to pick a bunch for mum or grandma - and the flowers also attract butterflies and bees into the garden.

To help keep Daisy May looking beautiful, regularly remove any spent flowers and feed each week with a liquid plant food. Apply over the plant and surrounding soil to encourage healthy leaf growth as well as promoting lots of bright flowers. As the plant matures, the clump can be dug up and divided and replanted throughout the garden.

Daisy pest watch

Daisies can be attacked by aphids, which are sap-sucking pests that deplete plants of valuable sugars and nutrients and cause declining plant health.

Aphids are easy to control with pesticide sprays, including Yates Rose Gun Advanced, which is a handy ready to use spray that's great for protecting all ornamental plants - not just roses.

Yates Rose Gun Advanced will also control caterpillars on daisies, which can chew through leaves and into flowers.

Pick of the week: Parsley

THE time is right to plant parsley, unless you are expecting a frost.

You can use seeds - parsley shoots in three to four weeks. Hand-weed and watch out for hungry slugs or snails. Also, keep the soil moist.

Parsley can be used in salads, soups and even mashed potato.

It is a great source of vitamins K and C, as well as a good source of vitamin A, folate and iron.

Parsley contains lots of vitamin goodies.
Parsley contains lots of vitamin goodies. valentinarr

Citrus collar rot prevention

Citrus love moist but well drained soil, which creates a healthy environment for their roots to thrive and lower trunks to remain dry and healthy.

Weeks of wet weather in some areas around Australia has created ideal conditions for root and collar rot diseases to develop.

These diseases affect the ability of the citrus trees to effectively absorb soil water, leading to wilting, poor plant health and sometimes plant death if left untreated.

Here are a few steps you can take to reduce the incidence of citrus collar and root rot diseases:

> Remove lower-hanging branches of citrus trees, which improves the air flow around the trunk.

> Applying mulch over the root zone is very beneficial, helping to keep the roots moist. However, keep mulch away from touching the trunk itself, as this can keep the trunk wet which can promote collar rot.

> Apply Yates Anti Rot Phosacid Systemic Fungicide over the foliage during autumn. The fungicide travels down through the plant and into the stems and roots, helping to control root and collar rot diseases. Using Yates Anti Rot as a protective spray during damp conditions will give more effective control than waiting for symptoms to appear.

As citrus trees keep maturing their fruit during April, continue to feed citrus each week with a complete and balanced fertiliser that has been specially designed to promote healthy citrus trees and help create good quality fruit.

www.yates.com.au

If you would like your garden featured on the gardening page in The Northern Star, email helen.hawkes@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  citrus collar rot gardening advice gardening tips growing citrus growing daisies growing parsley northern rivers lifestyle yates

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
GARDENING: I'll give you a daisy a day, dear

GARDENING: I'll give you a daisy a day, dear

OUR gardening contributor introduces us to Daisy May - a clump-forming perennial daisies with vibrant white petals and bright yellow centres.

Make the most of the new, flexible super rules

Putting a long-term financial plan in place to save for your retirement and take advantage of superannuation tax concessions could be one of the most valuable financial decisions you make.

Our business columnist offers insight into major changes

Hearing into shark mitigation measures

Four bull sharks were tagged and released in the Richmond River at Ballina on Thursday 23 February 2017.

Greens after shark mitigation technologies

Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest guitar winner

STRINGS ATTACHED: Alan and Jenny Tunks from Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle with Daniel Richards.

Raffle winner gets the Gibson guitar

Local Partners

GARDENING: I'll give you a daisy a day, dear

OUR gardening contributor introduces us to Daisy May - a clump-forming perennial daisies with vibrant white petals and bright yellow centres.

'Don't mess with our shark control program'

Public hearing in Byron Bay to look at shark mitigation measures

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

JUDAH Kelly says he was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise what had happened.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Why there will never be a revival of The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny

There's a good chance there'll never be a Nanny revival

The Fyre Festival "was always going to be a disaster"

Organizers of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, produced by a partnership that includes rapper Ja Rule, have canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

The Fyre Festival has turned into a disaster

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!