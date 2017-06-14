Sport

Games goal for hectic teacher

Mitchell Craig | 14th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
CHASING DREAM: Casino boxer Karlee Mc Pherson has her sights set on the Commonwealth Games next year.
CHASING DREAM: Casino boxer Karlee Mc Pherson has her sights set on the Commonwealth Games next year.

CASINO boxer Karlee McPherson packs a powerful punch and now has her sights set on representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year.

McPherson, 25, started boxing 10 years ago under the tutelage of father Ken Whitton, who was a national champion in the sport.

She fights in the elite flyweight division at 51kg. She has NSW and Queensland titles and holds Golden Gloves and Queensland Bantamweight titles.

It has been a busy few months for McPherson with the Australian Novice Titles in Sydney next month before Commonwealth Games trials in November.

"It would be a dream come true to be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games," McPherson said.

"I've put in a lot of hard work over the years and taken time away from my family.

"It would be great to have my family and friends cheering me on in the front row but I'm not getting ahead of myself yet.

"I'm nervous and excited and I've been lucky that so many people have supported and helped me out."

McPherson is married with two boys and has ramped up her training over the past few years.

She trains every morning and is a school teacher at Kyogle High School.

"Boxing actually helps me build a connection with some of the students," McPherson said.

"If the boys start playing up I can talk about boxing and eventually get back

on track with the lesson.

"I'm up before the sun comes up, then I'm off to school and then pick up my kids on the way home, so I definitely keep busy."

McPherson has trained at the Australian Institute of Sport over the past four months and is hoping to get as many fights under her belt as she can in the lead-up.

She wants to sharpen her speed to complement her power game for next month.

"I try to use my power and I come up against some really quick women in my division," McPherson said.

McPherson thanked sponsors Fosfit Health Centre, Action Physiotherapy, Tick Tock Nutrition and Cyclone Training Centre.

