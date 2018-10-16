Gamble on glitz and glam

GLITZ AND GLAM: Dust off your cocktail attire and sharpen up your poker face for the adults-only Bangalow Community Children's Centre fundraiser.

GLITZ AND GLAM: Dust off your cocktail attire and sharpen up your poker face for the adults-only Bangalow Community Children's Centre fundraiser.

EVERYONE is invited to dust off their cocktail attire and sharpen up their poker faces for Bangalow Community Children's Centre annual fundraiser.

The adults-only night out fundraising event will feature the opening of the children's art exhibition and art auction, gourmet catering, casino tables and a glitzy cocktail bar.

Held at the Bangalow A & I Hall, the Casino Royale-themed event aims to raise money for a new building for Bangalow Community Children's Centre.

Casino Royale is on October 19 from 7pm until midnight.

The following morning the children's art will be on show at the A & I Hall from 9am to 1pm along with a sausage sizzle and cake stall.

The most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics census shows 6.1 per cent of Bangalow's population is aged between zero and four years.

That means 122 children from the immediate locality are vying for the 74 places available each day at the local preschool.

Bangalow Community Children's Centre director Kerry Valensteen says it's clear the numbers don't add up.

"Demand for places at the centre outstrips supply and we have a long waiting list," she said.

The answer to the conundrum is the new building, which will allow an extra 80 childcare places each week.

There are already architectural plans that are ready to be built as soon as the centre can raise the capital.

Tickets for the adults-only night are $60 from the preschool on 66871 522 or eventbrite.com.au.