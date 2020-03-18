Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 7:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed parking changes to be prepared for council consideration

        premium_icon Proposed parking changes to be prepared for council...

        News ONE councillor has argued they shouldn’t implement paid parking if they’re “wasting the money”.

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        Health There is a lot of confusion as governments scramble

        How council could help to address region’s housing crisis

        premium_icon How council could help to address region’s housing crisis

        Council News “The social and economic benefits could be really exciting”: mayor suggests a...