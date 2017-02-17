News

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
| 16th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
MODEL: Yasmin Honeychurch in a photoshoot for Australian jewellery brand Occulture.
MODEL: Yasmin Honeychurch in a photoshoot for Australian jewellery brand Occulture.

YASMIN Honeychurch grew up until the age of 8 in Launceston, Tasmania, when she moved with her family to Lennox Head.

The teenager then started acting training with Byron Bay Film & Television School with director Mark Piper (Home & Away), and was recently cast in the upcoming Kriv Stenders film Australia Day.

Last January, Yasmin feature in two films selected for Byron All Shorts, the local leg of Flickerfest 2017.

One of those films was In a Cane Field, which picked up Best Cinematography at Flickerfest 2017 at a national level and Jury Award for Best Short Film at the Byron All Shorts.

On TV, she had a credited role in TV series Mako Mermaids 2.

Her modelling career is growing parallel to her acting roles, with a feature published last week in Ascension magazine, a publication specifically for mixed race and culturally diverse backgrounds.

Yasmin looks are due to her ethnic mix: Fijian, French Polynesian and Chinese, as well as the usual English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

What was your first acting job?

I had just moved up from Tasmania and Mum, being the amazing researcher she is, had found that there were acting classes in Byron run by ex-director of Home and Away Mark Piper, who has been a great influencer and mentor for the past eight years.

I was then introduced to Charmaine Gilchrist, my now manager, who shows me massive support, gives me a kick along when I am not doing my best work and constantly reminds me of my goals.

I visited her office, where we talked about where I would like to see myself in the future. It was only a fortnight later that I got my first acting job on set of Lightning Point and had my first experience on set, and not long after I featured as an extra in Terranova . Like any 11 year old on set of a TV show I was completely gobsmacked and starstruck.

How was the experience of filming a short with such a grim synopsis such as In a Canfield? How did you deal with the subject?

I think trying to find the light in each darker role and to have fun off screen can impact actors in a positive medium to help them deal with some of the more grim subjects seen in film.

Emotionally, It all wouldn't be possible to cope without the amazing crew on set ,who were so light-hearted and supportive.

I think the day of casting for the lead role of Maya had a huge impact on the way I saw the synopsis.

After quite an emotional audition, I had a chat with director Emily Avila and in talking about the passing of our loved ones, that we were able to connect and bond on a deeper level and she introduced me to the film's key theme of how the beauty in the strength of connections between people impacts individuals differently when they lose a family member or friend.

You have been also very busy with modelling... what were you up to in that regard in 2016?

I was very lucky to be featured in some amazing photoshoots.

I did a tropical themed blog shoot with Eye of Horus, and felt absolutely spoilt.

Harriet Jane Designs was another in 2016 and was lucky enough to shoot with my favourite photographer Donatella Parisini. I love her.

I also travelled to Brisbane to shoot with FleshTone , a brand that focuses on creating an accessible site for women and children of all races to find a suitable 'nude', whether it be in relation to shoes, cosmetics or clothes.

That shoot made it into Elle USA, USA Today and Refinery 29.

I was screaming and running around the house like a mad woman for days after.

What have you got planned for 2017 in regards to modelling or acting?

I recently filmed a US audition for pilot season and have been having professional US accent coaching.

This year I'm focussing on keeping a consistent balance between the two and taking as many opportunities as possible.

Although modelling and acting are seen as something quite fabulous, and they can be, there's also a lot of work, a lot of disappointments, many auditions where you work hard to prepare and don't get the role.

You have to just let go and say it wasn't for me.

You never know when the next opportunity will come around. The work and disappointments are manageable with persistence and passion.

In an ideal world, if everything goes your way, where would you like to be and what would you like to be doing when you turn 21?

I'm really interested in NIDA after finishing Year 12 and, by age 21, I hope to premiere for my first major lead role in a film and have the financial stability to travel overseas.

With regard to the fashion industry, I would love to keep modelling for some of the amazing local brands we have here in the area and also move towards working with some larger brands.

I hope to be part of a movement that appreciates a more diverse range of models both here and abroad. I want to become a positive advocate for younger women and promote positive self image and fitness.

Topics:  actor flickerfest model northern rivers entertainment yasmin honeychurch

