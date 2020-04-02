GALLERY: How Byron Bay looks in a socially-isolated world

WITH social isolation the new normal and strict rules keeping NSW residents at home unless they have reasonable grounds to leave, the streets of Byron Bay have been left almost empty.

Some shops remain open but they're few and far between as sweeping measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) take effect.

The council has closed numerous beach carparks including at Main Beach and Clarkes Beach.

Those beaches along with Wategos had some on the sand and in the surf, but they were mostly adhering to social distancing rules.

One eatery still serving takeaway was offering free loo rolls with meals.

Playgrounds and picnic tables have been cordoned off and public gym equipment is "closed" as well.

Perhaps most unusual is the traffic: no queues along Ewingsdale Rd and the ability to pass through the town while barely needing to give way for anyone might be discombobulating for those who haven't seen the town this quiet for decades.